Italy France, the bilateral meeting. Salvini on nuclear power: "We will keep our word"

Italy France, the bilateral meeting. Salvini on nuclear power: "We will keep our word"

BRUSSELS. Nuclear energy “was part of the electoral program and the government intends to keep its word”. According to a statement, Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said this during a bilateral meeting with his French counterpart Clément Beaune, on the sidelines of the Transport Council in Brussels. Salvini, the note continues, however specified that nuclear energy is not a dossier within the competence of the Porta Pia dicastery.

Italy and France have agreed to ask the EU Commission for an important financial contribution for the Tav. It is one of the main points raised, as reported in a note, in the bilateral agreement between Transport Minister Matteo Salvini and his French counterpart, Clément Beaune, on the sidelines of the Transport Council in Brussels. Salvini highlighted that “the relationship between Italy and France is strategic”, underlining that “we will be pleased to work together on some particularly relevant dossiers” such as the Tav and the production of traditional engines. The atmosphere, it is reported again, was cordial and cooperative.

According to the note, there was also agreement between the two counterparts on traditional engines, because Rome and Paris are particularly vigilant with respect to the introduction of the Euro7 standards. “It will be very useful to have common positions,” Salvini reiterated, before recalling other issues on which to find convergence such as Cuneo-Ventimiglia.

