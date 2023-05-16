Italy hopes to use EU funds to protect businesses from US IRA plan By Reuters

© Reuters. The Italian flag waves in front of the Altare della Patria, also known as the ‘Vittoriano’, in central Rome, Italy , March 23, 2016. REUTES/ Stefano Rellandini



ROME (Reuters) – Italy plans to use billions of euros in European funds to shield domestic businesses from the impact of large US subsidies offered to companies based in the country.

European countries fear that the US government’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that allocates 430 billion dollars in subsidies to boost investment in electric cars and other clean technologies could harm European-based companies.

The European Commission is loosening some state aid rules to help individual member countries stem the potential flow of European companies overseas.

However, Italy does not have much room to give significant support to its companies due to the high public debt.

Rome is therefore considering investing part of the post-Covid European funds it expects to receive by 2026 to help domestic businesses, by offering, among other things, tax breaks for the green renovation of plants, the official said.

Approximately 200 billion euros in EU funds are destined for Italy, but the country is accumulating delays in using the funds already received and in reaching the set targets, on which the disbursement of new payments depends.

Rome is therefore renegotiating the investment plans with Brussels and aims to abandon projects that it is unable to complete by 2026, replacing them with others that can instead be completed within the expected timescales. It is also selecting those eligible for the REPowerEU programme, which aims to free the countries of the bloc from Russian gas and accelerate the green transition.

Italy believes it can obtain at least 6 billion euros from this program and aims to shift part of the post-Covid funds and 3 billion from domestic plans to increase the resources available for strategic energy projects.

According to the official, REPowerEU will be essential to finance huge investments in energy infrastructure, proposed by some large publicly controlled companies such as Eni (BIT:), Enel (BIT:), Snam (BIT:) e Terna (BIT:).

Part of the resources could be allocated to the construction of a connection to bring gas and hydrogen produced in North Africa to Europe.

Italy is set to receive significantly more funds from the post-Covid plan than any other member country. However, previous governments led by Giuseppe Conte and Mario Draghi were a bit naïve in pushing for such a large amount, the official said.

He also added that Italy, which traditionally struggles to spend its share of EU funding, will always find it difficult to spend the new funds by the 2026 deadline, even if – he stressed – the government is determined not to lose anything.

A third tranche of 19 billion in European funds was initially to be approved in February but has been frozen pending clarification.

According to the official there is confidence that the funds can be released within this month.

