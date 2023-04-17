Italy in Top 20 for Credit Card Credential Theft – Cover News

Italy in 2022 continues to be targeted by cybercriminals for the theft of online data, including credit cards. In fact, hackers focus on combinations of data that include credit cards and telephone numbers to exchange email account credentials and telephone numbers on the dark web. And Italy is in the Top 20 of the most affected countries in the world for theft of credit card credentials.

According to the latest Cyber ​​Observatory created by CRIF, the increase (+10.5%) relating to the combination of the credit card number together with the CV and expiry date is also worrying. Through these credentials, hackers can steal money, or conclude operations on the web and dark web.

Over 1.6 million alerts, 83.7% referring to the dark web

Overall, the number of alerts sent in 2022 is over 1.6 million, most of which refer to the dark web (1.5 million). In Italy, the share of alerts sent to users on the dark web has reached 83.7%, while only 16.3% of users are alerted by data collected on the public web. Looking at the ranking of the countries most subject to theft of credit card credentials, Italy occupies 14th place in the world ranking. Furthermore, according to the ranking of the most detected e-mails on the dark web, locating the provider, the .it domain is the sixth domain most affected by online password theft.

Most affected over 60, in Lazio, Lombardy and Campania

The population groups most affected by data theft are those over 60 years old (25.6%), 41-50 years old (25.7%) and 51-60 years old (25.4%). Men represent the majority of users alerted by CRIF personal data protection services on the web (63.2%). The geographical areas in which the most people are alerted are the North (37.8% overall) and the Center (36%), but proportionally it is the inhabitants of the South and North-East who receive the most alerts. In particular, the regions in which the most people are alerted are Lazio (21.1%), Lombardy (14%) and Campania (7.9%), but proportionally it is the inhabitants of Sicily, Molise and Umbria who receive the most alerts .

E-mail, tax code and telephone number are the most stolen credentials

Again in Italy in 2022, the types of data most frequently collected on the open web, therefore publicly accessible by anyone on the Internet, were e-mail (46.7%) and tax code (34.5%), albeit down on the total compared to 2021, followed at a distance by telephone number (11.5%), username (3.7%) and address (3.7%). On the dark web, on the other hand, email credentials were most frequently detected in 2022. In second place is the telephone number, while the tax code is placed on the last step of the podium. This valuable data could be used to try to carry out scams, for example through phishing or smishing.