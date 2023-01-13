Italy considers its ports of Venice and Trieste as objects of transport logistics for Ukraine, announced in an interview with the newspaper El Mensajero the Italian Minister of Business and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, who returned the day before in kyiv with the president of Confindustria Carlo Bonomi.

“We will be able to do anything until there is a complete restoration of the maritime corridors [de l’Ukraine]. From our side, there is a commitment to cooperate on the international transport corridor number five from Kyiv to northeast Italy, so that the ports of Trieste and Venice will somehow become their ports,” said Mr Urso. International transport corridor number five was initially designed from Trieste through Slovenia, Hungary, Slovakia and west to Ukraine. Almost 20 years ago, it was planned to expand in three directions, via Russia to China, Iran and India.

Earlier, Urso said a conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine with the participation of representatives of Italian and Ukrainian authorities was preparing in Rome in early March. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has repeatedly stressed that the reconstruction of Ukraine is necessary for the country’s rapid accession to the EU and its common market.

237online.com

Similar items