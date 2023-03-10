Urso: “Strong friendship and strong industrial cooperation between the two countries”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuwith the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear kicked off this morning at Palazzo Piacentini at the first Economic Forum for Italian companies.

The Forum, which saw the participation of over 50 representatives of Italian companies and institutions with interests in Israelhas the objective of strengthening economic collaboration between the two countries and consolidating their industrial, technological and scientific cooperation.

At the center of the debate are issues such as security, energy, digitalisation, health, water resources, agriculture and innovation, to strengthen a industrial relationship of great strategic importance. Furthermore, among the topics of discussion, the centrality of the green transition through renewable energies and technological innovation applied to industry.

Italy and Israel boast a natural complementarity: the strong Italian manufacturing vocation combined with the cutting edge of Israeli technologies. In fact, more and more Italian companies are participating in important public and private tenders, also in the context of the industrial, scientific and technological cooperation agreement which has financed over 200 projects of common interest.

“Italy and Israel can give a joint response to the new global challenges as they enjoy deep and solid bilateral relations, built on the foundations of friendship, with shared values ​​and strong scientific, technological and industrial cooperation. The fate of Europe is played out in the Mediterranean and our countries together can show the way forward also because they have complementary economic and production systems, particularly suitable for facing the new technological frontiers” declared Minister Urso.

In 2021, thecommercial exchange between Italy and Israel stood at 4 billion euros, with Italian exports equal to 3.1 billion (+25.9%) and imports equal to 910 million euros. Among the main sectors: machinery, manufacturing products, food products, rubber and plastic products, chemical products, plastic materials, computers and electronic appliances.

