Mutual investments, automotive and the rebirth of Ukraine at the center of the meeting

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo bear met the Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation, Aušrinė, this morning at Palazzo Piacentini Armonaite.

At the center of the bilateral relationship are relations between the two countries, the potential for collaboration in various strategic sectors and the new one industrial policy European.

Among the subjects dealt with are the objectives of the European legislative package Net-zero and critical commodities, the attraction of mutual investment. On the automotive theme, the ministers hoped for greater collaboration and Urso confirmed Italy’s position in supporting the package Fit for 55 reaffirming the will of the Italian Government to achieve the double transition with a more pragmatic and less ideological vision.

The minister also underlined the will to strengthen the partnership between the two countries which boast common interests in many sectors. An example of great collaboration between Italy and Lithuania is the Solitek investment in Benevento of photovoltaic panels and energy accumulators, sectors of great importance at European level.

“Italy and Lithuania – comments Urso – they share common European and Atlantic Alliance values. Values ​​that are more important today than ever. Collaboration is needed to be able to work on a common industrial policy that will make our companies competitive on a global scale”.

Finally, ministers Urso and Armonaitė shared the need for a project for the reconstruction of Ukraine, underlining the importance that this project “be born and act immediately”.

Minister Aušrinė Armonaitė invited Minister Urso to an upcoming bilateral meeting in Lithuania.