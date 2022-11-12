Listen to the audio version of the article

In a joint statement, Italy, Malta, Cyprus and Greece – the countries of first entry into Europe in the Mediterranean – define the failure to comply with the agreements on the relocation of migrants “regrettable and disappointing”. “Unfortunately – reads the note -, the number of relocation commitments undertaken by participating Member States represents only a very small fraction of the actual number of irregular arrivals”. The mechanism, they add, has proved “slow” in relieving the pressure on “front-line” countries. Meanwhile, in Italy, the Meloni government is studying a close on NGOs, with the threat of fines and the hijacking of boats. And the European Union is working on a summit of interior ministers on migrants at the end of November. The decision next week.

“NGOs respect international laws”

Italy, Malta, Cyprus and Greece call on NGOs to “respect” the “international legal framework on search and rescue operations”. “Each State – reads the joint note – must effectively exercise jurisdiction and control over the ships flying its flag”.

NGOs, flag states assume their responsibilities

Furthermore, the four countries deem “urgent and necessary” a discussion on the coordination of NGOs in compliance with international conventions. “All flag states assume their responsibilities in accordance with their international obligations”, concludes the note calling on the EU to take steps to start the discussion.

Italy towards new immigration measures

In Italy, the “new measures” on immigration announced at the press conference by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are starting to take shape, even if for the moment there are no drafts or documents ready on the desk of Minister Matteo Piantedosi at the Viminale. The idea on which we seem to be moving at the moment is to take back the decrees signed by Matteo Salvini when, as minister and vice-premier of the first Conte government, he launched his battle against non-governmental boats operating in the Mediterranean . With a clear goal: to have more stubborn tools available to block the ships of humanitarian organizations.

The measures of 2018 against “sea taxis”

The same as four years ago. It was 2018, the yellow-green government had just been born – just like that of the first female prime minister – and the executive sent a clear message to those that Salvini himself has always labeled as the “sea taxis”. The obstacles to overcome, however, are not few. Considering above all the fact, not secondary, that the measures were accompanied by the remarks of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella himself and largely dismantled of the rulings of the Council.