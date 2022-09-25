Listen to the audio version of the article

The 45 milestones and objectives envisaged have been achieved: the green light of the EU Commission arrives for the second tranche of the EU Next Generation funds for Italy. The verification of the European executive, compared to the ok for the first tranche, was much longer, lasting essentially three months.

The “delay” of the green light

The reason is twofold: on the one hand, with the summer holidays in the middle, the procedures have undergone a physiological slowdown; on the other hand, compared to the money granted by the Commission to the Member States for the targets of the first semester, the control procedures are gradually becoming more technical and therefore also more meticulous.

In the coffers of Italy 21 billion

The green light given to Italy will bring 21 billion euros into Rome’s coffers. “We have received the last necessary elements” for the verifications and “we are therefore finalizing our positive opinion” to the request of Italy, explained the spokesman of the Commission Eric Mamer, confirming an ok that arrives right on the eve of the political elections of 25 September and, symbolically, it seals the collaboration between Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the European executive.

The hypothesis of changes to the Plan

Beyond the chapter of the RePowerEu that will be added to the national NRPs, changes to the plan, on the basis of objective conditions, are allowed by the EU Next Generation regulation. But, at the same time, they would risk reopening a very delicate negotiation between Rome and Brussels.

The procedure

Once the preliminary positive assessment of the European Commission has been formalized, the disbursement of the second installment will however take time, up to about two months. Before the money ends up in the state coffers, the final go-ahead of the Economic and Financial Committee – the technical arm of the EU Council of Finance Ministers (Ecofin) – is necessary, a passage that takes a maximum of four weeks. Only then, and within another month of the technical opinion, will Brussels formalize its yes. At that point, the payment of the installment will arrive shortly, thus keeping mid-November as the horizon.