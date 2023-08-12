Italy ready to host match between Musk and Zuckerberg By Reuters

© Reuters. The CEO of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) – Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano spoke to Elon Musk about organizing an Ancient Rome-themed charity event after the Tesla (NASDAQ: ) boss said the planned match with Mark Zuckerberg would had a frame like this.

However, to increase the uncertainty about the potential duel between the tech giants, the minister stressed that the event will not be held in the capital and did not specify how or with what timing it will be organized.

In June, Musk and Zuckerberg began issuing challenges, suggesting they hold a mixed martial arts (MMA) match in a cage.

Then came Musk’s announcement that the fight would take place in Rome’s Colosseum, but the government denied it. However, the owner of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, today announced that the clash will be themed Ancient Rome.

“Everything that will be framed by the camera will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern. I spoke to the Italian premier and the minister of culture. They agreed on an epic location,” wrote the Tesla CEO in a post on X .

Shortly thereafter, Sangiuliano confirmed that he had discussed with Musk about hosting a “major charity and historical evocation event”, in full respect and protection of the places.

“It will not be held in Rome. But above all, a huge sum, many millions of euros, is expected to be donated to two important Italian pediatric hospitals for the strengthening of structures and scientific research to combat diseases affecting children”, he said. clarified in a statement.

“It will also be an opportunity to promote our history and our archaeological, artistic and cultural heritage on a global scale”, added the minister, without providing further details on the scheduled event.

Musk threw down the gauntlet to Zuckerberg in a June 20 post, saying he was “ready for a cage match” with his rival, who practices jiujitsu.

A day later Zuckerberg, who posted photos of the matches he won on Instagram, the platform owned by Meta, his company, asked Musk to “send the position” of the challenge.

(Translated by Chiara Scarciglia, editing by Sabina Suzzi)

