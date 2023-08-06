Home » Italy reduces the number of its forces in Niger to provide shelter for civilians in a military base
Italy reduces the number of its forces in Niger to provide shelter for civilians in a military base

The Italian government said today, Sunday, that it has reduced the number of its forces in Niger to provide space at its military base there for civilians who may need protection in light of the fragile security situation.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatens to intervene militarily in Niger if the July 26 coup is not reversed. The deadline set by ECOWAS to return the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum, to power expires today, Sunday.

The Italian Ministry of Defense said, in a statement, that a military plane took off from Niamey, the capital of Niger, and landed in Rome late on Saturday, with 65 Italian soldiers and ten American soldiers on board.

She added that the air transport operation was arranged to increase the “logistical autonomy” of the Italian military base, “in a way that improves its capacity to host if it becomes necessary to receive civilians and evacuate them in case of emergency.”

The Ministry of Defense added that more flights are scheduled to operate from Niger in the coming days, noting that 250 Italian soldiers are currently in Niger with the aim of combating insurgency operations and conducting military exercises and will remain there for the time being.

Last week, Italy evacuated 36 of its citizens from Niamey, in addition to dozens of other country nationals, leaving about 40 Italian civilians, most of them working for non-governmental organizations, in Niger.

Italy is one of several Western countries, including the United States and France, that have troops in Niger, which has long been a Western ally against an Islamist insurgency in West Africa’s Sahel region.

