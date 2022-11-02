Home News Italy to Egypt: “Give us the tapes of Boccaccio’s black box”. A turning point in the cause for the shipwreck of the ferry with a thousand deaths
News

Italy to Egypt: “Give us the tapes of Boccaccio’s black box”. A turning point in the cause for the shipwreck of the ferry with a thousand deaths

by admin
Italy to Egypt: “Give us the tapes of Boccaccio’s black box”. A turning point in the cause for the shipwreck of the ferry with a thousand deaths

A super expertise, the request to the Egyptian authorities for the transcripts of the black box and the controversial position of an engineer from Cairo: three elements that could decide, in the coming weeks, the fate of a civil suit on one of the greatest tragedies of navigation. A story that involves the Rina group, that is a company with half a billion turnover, 4600 employees and among the first in the world in the certification sector as well as in the original branch of naval classifications and, lastly, in the engineering and infrastructure fields.

The

See also  Salento, alarm for a 15 year old who disappeared from home. For the research, the prefecture plan was taken

You may also like

Migrants, deadline expired: the Memorandum between Italy and...

Haven’t visited enough at the Agricultural Expo? Come...

ЕҸ ѧϰ᳹Ķʮ–

Pensions, a bonus for delaying the exit in...

The national autumn grain harvest is coming to...

Doctor No Vax: “I return to my patients...

The Agricultural Expo ended successfully, and the on-site...

Saved at one in the morning on the...

Government hunting for funds: the Superbonus is also...

The Agricultural Expo ended successfully, and the on-site...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy