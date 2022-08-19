Home News Italy to the mat – Domenico Starnone
Italy to the mat – Domenico Starnone

Mr Meloni is ready to revive Italy. There and there it seems more than a slogan a disposition to courtesy: an old lady falls and she jumps to put her back on her feet. Politics faces only the following question: when, according to Meloni, was Italy standing for the last time? Let’s do a quick overview. According to the cinquestelle, Italy had always been on the ground and remained there because everyone prevented them from rescuing it. For the tiny left that flounders on the sidelines, Italy has recovered with resistance, but so unsteady that she soon fell to her knees. For Letta and Calenda, joint or disjoint, Italy collapsed when Draghi lost his balance, so much so that the program is to pick up him or his fetish agenda. As for Renzi, he is convinced that Italy, without its subtleties as a strategist, can only stumble and never rise again. The same can be said of Salvini and Berlusconi: the former strongly believes that Italy has tumbled because they have not given it full powers against the crush of the derelict; for the second, Italy has fallen for conspiracies against his person, so that either he is made presidential president or his country will be knocked down. Only Meloni, who is also the sister of Italy, leaves the moment of the fall vague. In your opinion, Honorable Member, when did it happen that Italy ended up face to face?

