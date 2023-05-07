Home » Italy-Tunisia cooperation in the fight against the criminal action of human traffickers
Italy-Tunisia cooperation in the fight against the criminal action of human traffickers

Tunisia. Embarkation point for migrants, south of Sfax. (Photo: Geopolitical News / EO).

Farnesina

Italy is at the forefront of supporting the Tunisian authorities in fighting the criminal action of human traffickers.
On the recommendation of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the MAECI has made migration cooperation with Tunis a priority: since the Government took office, tools and means have been provided to carry out coast and hinterland patrol activities .
As a concrete follow-up to the meeting with Tunisian Foreign Minister Nabil Ammar, Vice President Tajani has allocated 10 million euros, of which 6.5 for further supplies of equipment to combat irregular migration. In this regard, Tajani declared: “Italy confirms its pivotal role in supporting Tunisia across the board. A new, concrete gesture is represented by the decision to ensure additional resources for collaboration in the migration field to accompany the Tunisian authorities in managing a phenomenon that sees our countries united in fighting human trafficking networks.”

