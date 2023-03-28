news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, MARCH 27 – Italy under 21 is repeating itself and after beating Serbia it also imposes itself on Ukraine, in the second consecutive friendly match. On the ground at the Granillo stadium in Reggio Calabria, the Azzurrini beat the Giallazzurri – with goals from Lovato and two goals from Colombo – they confidently projected towards the European championships in June which will be played in Romania and Georgia. Upon entering the field, the teams are greeted with a banner positioned on the field with the inscription peace in English and Ukrainian. There were also numerous Ukrainian supporters among the 8,300 spectators – 4,000 football school kids – thanks to the Ukrainian community present in the city.



The opening goal in the 19th minute of the first half came from a free kick. Fagioli, among the best on the pitch together with Cancellieri, serves Lovato who heads past Neshcheret. The Azzurrini dominated and came close to doubling several times but, surprisingly, it was Ukraine who scored, reaching the momentary draw, thanks to Kryskiv, who was able to take advantage of a rebound to score in the 23rd minute of the second half. Colombo will take care of putting the definitive seal, author of a brace in the 26th and 38th minutes. In the first occasion he is ready to take the ball from the rebound after the crossbar centered by Oristanio; then, served in the area by Oristanio, he headed the goalkeeper Neshchert out of play.



Italy was aggressive right from the start and conceded nothing to Ukraine even after the momentary draw. On the contrary, he has intensified his pace and efforts to achieve his goal. Niccolò Pierozzi and Giovanni Fabbian were also on the pitch in the second half, Reggina players and favorites of the Amaranth fans.



Satisfied with the performance of his Paolo Nicolato in view of the European Championships which will see Italy engaged in the group with France, Norway and Switzerland. “Great game, thick. I’m really satisfied. I hope the boys can arrive in June in good condition and playing” his comment on the FIGC website. (HANDLE).

