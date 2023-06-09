Italy will face Uruguay in the U20 World Cup final





The selection of Italia qualified this Thursday, June 8, 2023 to the final of the U-20 World Cup, in which awaits you Uruguay this Sunday, after beating South Korea 2-1 in a match that was defined in the final minutes with a great goal from Simone Pafundi.

Italy returns to the last meeting of a tournament who resists himwell fell in the semifinals of 2017 and 2019 against the teams that later took the trophy home.

This Sunday those led by Carmine Nunziata will face each other at 6:00 p.m. Uruguaythat earlier beat Israel 1-0.

In it Diego Armando Maradona Unique Stadium de La Plata, the teams gave a great show to the thousands of fans who filled the stands.

breaking latest news

Italy controlled the ball and went out to attack from the moment the referee signaled the start of the game. South Korea waited in the background and took advantage of their speed to damage a defense that was very firm.

Goal chances were not long in coming and when barely 14 minutes had passed, the European team took the lead.

Italy pressed up and stole the ball, Riccardo Turicchia captured it and gave it up to the tournament’s top scorer, Cesare Casadei, who left goalkeeper Kim Joonhong without options with a powerful shot that made it 1-0.

It was the seventh goal in the tournament for the midfielder who has been loaned by Chelsea to Reading. Number 8 is one of the great figures of the tournament that has been played in Argentina since May 20.

South Korea responded quickly and was quick to find its prize. The referee went to the VAR after a foul inside the area by Mattia Zanotti and sanctioned a penalty for those led by Kim Eunjung.

Lee Seungwon fired hard against the right post and leveled the game. Sebastiano Desplanches flew towards that place but could do nothing and the Asians sealed the 1-1 lead after 23 minutes.

Both teams kept attacking and again got close. Italy were able to take the lead with a great shot from Samuel Giovane that missed wide, while South Korea came close to coming from behind with a shot from Kim Yonghak.

The start of the second part was the goalkeepers. Kim Joonhong and Desplanches earned the applause of the fans with two spectacular saves that prevented opposing goals.

And although the opportunities did not cease, everything indicated that the match was going to be defined in extra time.

However, Simone Pafundi had other plans and so he let the fans know. At 86 minutes, the number 20 executed a spectacular direct free kick into the corner and sealed the victory for Italy with a great goal.

– Technical sheet of the match:

Italia: Sebastian Desplanches; Mattia Zanotti (m.59, Giacomo Faticanti), Ricardo Turicchia, Gabriele Guarino, Daniele Ghilardi; Samuel Giovane (d.82, Alessandro Fontanarosa), Matteo Prati, Cesare Casadei, Tommaso Baldanzi (d.82, Simone Pafundi); Francesco Esposito (82m, Daniele Montevago) and Giuseppe Ambrosino (89m, Filippo Fiumano).

Selector: Carmine Nunziata.

South Korea: Kim Joonhong; Choi Yehoon (m.92, Hwang Intaek), Choi Seokhyun, Cho Youngkwang, Kim Jisoo, Park Hyunbin (m.89, Bae Seojoon), Kim Yonghak (m.62, Lee Jihan), Lee Seungwon, Bae Junho, Kang Sangyoon y Lee Youngjun. (EFE)