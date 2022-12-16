Italy getting older, since 2011 plus three years of life

“Ours is an increasingly old country. The average age rose by three years compared to 2011 (from 43 to 46 years). Campania continues to be the youngest region (average age of 43.6 years) while Liguria is confirmed as the oldest (49.4 years)» still say the Istat data released today. «The aging of the Italian population is even more evident in comparison with past censuses. In 2021, for every child there are 5.4 elderly people against less than one elderly person for every child in 1951 (3.8 in 2011). The old-age index has significantly increased and continues to grow, from 33.5% in 1951 to 187.6% in 2021″.

The younger age structure of the foreign population slows down the aging process of the resident population in Italy. The average age of foreigners is more than 10 years younger than that of Italians (35.7 years against 46 years in 2021).

Illiterates halved in ten years

In the last 10 years the number of illiterates, people who can read and write but have not completed a regular course of study and those with elementary and middle school certificates have systematically decreased. The most significant share of the population, equal to 36.3%, has a diploma (more than 5 percentage points more than in 2011). Between 2011 and 2021 illiterates halved (from 1.1% to 0.5%), people who did not continue their studies after the first cycle of primary school decreased and university graduates increased (from 11.2% to 15.0%) and PhDs (from 0.3% to 0.5%). Territorially, graduates are 17.2% in the Centre, 15.3% in the North-West, 14.9% in the North-East, 13.8% in the South and 13% in the Islands. The highest shares of low educational qualifications are instead found in the South.

Lazio at the top for graduates

With 19.1%, Lazio is the region with the highest incidence of graduates and PhDs (0.8%) which is contrasted by Puglia (12.9% and 0.3%), at the same of Valle D’Aosta / Vallee d’Aoste, Campania, Basilicata, Calabria and Sicily. Large Municipalities, with more than 250,000 residents, continue to be a pole of attraction for the better educated: the share of graduates peaks (29.1%) in Milan and Bologna, which have gained 6 percentage points since 2011. More contained, but still above the national average of 15%, the percentages of graduates in Palermo, Naples and Catania, which grow between 2.5 and 3.2 percentage points in ten years.

96 thousand homeless people

The homeless and homeless amount to just over 96,000, while the population that formally resides in the equipped camps or in the tolerated and spontaneous settlements is approximately 16,000. Among the homeless and homeless registered in the municipal registers, almost 38% are of foreign nationality and the male component is decidedly prevalent (212.4 men for every 100 women).