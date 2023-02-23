Original title: It’s about the provincial exam!Chuxiong issued an important reminder

Yunnan Province 2023 Annual Examination Recruitment Civil Servant Written Examination

Will be held on February 25th and 26th

In order to ensure the safety and success of all candidates in the examination

Organization Department of the Chuxiong State Committee of the Communist Party of China

Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Chuxiong Prefecture

Publish Exam Scheduling Tips

Details are as follows

↓

Candidates:

The 2023 civil servant examination in Yunnan Province will be held in Chuxiong city on February 25th and 26th. Due to the large number of references for this written examination, in order to ensure that candidates can take the examination on time, safely and smoothly, the relevant matters are hereby discussed Make the following reminders:

1. Test site setting

This exam is set in Chuxiong City, and the specific test sites are: Chuxiong No. 1 Middle School, Chuxiong Prefecture Minority Middle School, Chuxiong Development Zone Experimental Primary School, Chuxiong Beipu Middle School, Chuxiong City Jinlu Middle School, Chuxiong City Dongxing Middle School, Chuxiong City Zixi Middle School .

The test location for each candidate is randomly generated by the system. Candidates are requested to take the test on time according to the test location on the admission ticket.

2. Strict discipline integrity examination

Candidates are requested to refer to it with integrity, strictly abide by the examination discipline, do not bring prohibited items, do not do things that violate discipline, do not take chances, and do not engage in fraud. No one may damage or tear up the test booklet and answer sheet in any way or for any reason; copying, duplicating and disseminating the content of the test questions is strictly prohibited. Violators will be dealt with in accordance with the relevant provisions of the “Measures for Handling Violations of Disciplines and Regulations in the Recruitment of Civil Servants” depending on the circumstances. Constitute a crime, be held criminally responsible.

3. Written test requirements

1. Candidates must bring all the test admission tickets and their valid resident ID cards (valid valid resident ID card or valid temporary ID card), and enter the test center 60 minutes before the start of the test (8:00 am; 13:00 pm). Take the seat according to the number in the examination room (pay special attention to check your test center school, examination room and seat number). 30 minutes after the start of the test (9:30 am; 14:30 pm), no entry is allowed. During the exam, it is not allowed to submit papers or leave in advance, and personal problems should be resolved early.

2. The examination will distribute the necessary stationery to the candidates uniformly.Candidates do not need to bring their own test stationery, and it is strictly forbidden to bring stationery, mobile phones, calculators, watches, smart bracelets, Bluetooth headsets and other electronic, communication, computing, storage or other related equipment to the seat, otherwise it will be dealt with in accordance with the “Measures for Handling Violations of Regulations and Disciplines in the Recruitment of Civil Servants”. Candidates must fill in their mobile phone number when signing in on the seat list.

3.The examination room is video-surveilled and the whole process is recorded and recorded.When entering the examination room, a metal detector will be used for security inspection. Please try not to wear clothing or accessories containing metal. Candidates who carry hearing aids should take them off by themselvesso as not to cause injury.

4. About 20 minutes before the test, read out the relevant test precautions. Candidates are requested to arrive at the test room in advance.

5. 2B pencils should be used to fill in and answer the answer sheet for the administrative professional ability test, and black pens and signature pens should be used for the application.

6. Test papers, answer sheets, draft paper, etc. cannot be taken out of the examination room, and test papers and answer sheets cannot be damaged.

7. Cannot answer questions before the test start signal is sent out, and cannot continue to answer questions after the test end signal is sent out.

8. You must abide by the rules of the examination room. Candidates are obliged to properly protect their examination papers and answer information from being copied by others. If there are identical answer sheets, both parties will be given a score of zero for the subject test, and the recruitment process will be terminated.

9. If there are violations of regulations and disciplines, they will be dealt with in accordance with the “Measures for Handling Violations of Regulations and Disciplines in the Recruitment of Civil Servants”.

4. Precautions for health protection during the exam

1. Minimize unnecessary outings, avoid crowded places, pay attention to personal hygiene and self-protection, and be the first person responsible for your own health and safety.

2. On the day of the written test, candidates should arrive at the test center within the stipulated time. When entering the test center, they should try to keep a distance of more than 1 meter from others, and enter the test room in an orderly manner after showing their ID card and test admission ticket. In addition to checking identity information, candidates should wear medical surgical masks or above (N95 masks are recommended) throughout the process. Candidates who do not wear masks as required by the regulations will not be allowed to enter the test center.

3. Before the written test or during the written test, if the examinee has any abnormality in his body, he should report to the staff immediately. Candidates who do not have the conditions to continue the written test are deemed to have handed in the papers in advance and left the venue.

4. During the period from entering the test center to the end of the written test and leaving the test center, candidates must consciously maintain the order of the written test, obey the arrangements of the staff, and leave the test site in an orderly manner after the written test is over.

5. If candidates fail to abide by the examination discipline or do not cooperate with the staff and cause adverse consequences, the qualification for the written examination will be canceled and the examination will be terminated. If there is any violation of the law, legal responsibility will be investigated according to law.

5. Other Important Reminders

1. Due to the ongoing construction of municipal roads within the jurisdiction of Chuxiong City, some road sections are prone to traffic congestion. Please familiarize yourself with the location of the test center, the surrounding environment and the bus route in advance, and pay close attention to the recent weather conditions, so as not to arrive at the test center on time, go to the wrong test center, enter the wrong test room, or sit in the wrong seat during the test. Candidates and test takers are requested to consciously maintain traffic order, obey and cooperate with the guidance and command of traffic police and related staff, so as to avoid traffic jams.

2. Candidates are requested to arrange accommodation and meals in advance. For example, market players such as hotels and restaurants take advantage of the exam to drive up prices and charge arbitrary fees. They can call 0878-12315 to report and complain. Candidates are requested to pay attention to food safety, and choose to eat in a restaurant with a “catering service license” (“food business license”) and a clean and tidy environment.

3. The start and end times of the test are subject to the unified signal of the test center school.

6. Addresses of test centers

Chuxiong No.1 Middle School:No. 256, Lucheng South Road, Chuxiong City (You can take buses No. 1, 3, 6, 7, 8, 10, 13, and 15)

Chuxiong Prefecture Minority Middle School:No. 586, Camellia Avenue, the new school site in Southeast New City, Chuxiong City (you can take the No. 7 bus to get there).

Chuxiong Development Zone Experimental Primary School:No. 145, Yucai Road, Development Zone, Chuxiong City (You can take the Experimental Primary School Station: No. 5, 10, and 16; Lijiatun Station: No. 3, 4, 9, and 10 buses)

Chuxiong Beipu Middle School:No. 131, Qinglong Road, Chuxiong City (you can take Beipu Middle School Station: No. 16; Jindianyuan Station: No. 5, 10, 11, 14; Beipu Community Station: Bus No. 6)

Chuxiong Jinlu Middle School:No. 6 Chajie, West Lucheng Road, Chuxiong City (You can take the State Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine Station: No. 2, No. 11, No. 17; City Urban Construction Office Station: No. 4, No. 7 bus)

Chuxiong Dongxing Middle School:No. 248, Lucheng East Road, Chuxiong City (you can take buses No. 2, 5, and 12).

Chuxiong Zixi Middle School:No. 1, Fengshan Lane, Yunquan Street, Chuxiong City (you can take buses at Xixiaoshan Intersection Station: No. 6; Lingxiu Intersection Station: No. 3 and No. 15; State Hospital Station: No. 4 and No. 7 buses).

Organization Department of the Chuxiong State Committee of the Communist Party of China

Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Chuxiong Prefecture

February 20, 2023