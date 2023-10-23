It’s an element! fellow artists, theorists and theorists talk about Bartusz

Artist Juraj Bartusz is 90 years old. We contacted his colleagues, former students, theorists with whom he worked during his artistic career, and asked them what Juraj Bartusz and his work mean to them.

“He taught me to take art seriously and not take myself too seriously,” says the artist Dušan Zahoranský about Bartusz as a teacher. “In his works, an important author’s message is urgently present – not to be apathetic, to constantly react and record what is happening around us in time and space,” writes Vladimíra Büngerová, art historian, curator of the Slovak National Gallery.

I still see Juraj Bartusz, who is living to the incredible age of ninety, as a passionate and extremely committed creator capable of constantly innovating his work and expanding into new territories. His work, despite its multifacetedness and diversity, shows a certain unifying force – an inner idea, or if you like, a principle that unites his work. And that is his very complex artistic gesture. This gesture always takes place in time, it reshapes, shapes the world around it, it is very robust, rudimentary, intuitive and spontaneous, but at the same time very bodily, mentally and physically focused, energetic and energetically explosive, simply put, striking. It leaves a strong author’s mark.

Katarína Bajcurová, art historian, SNG curator

I know Juraj Bartusz as an artist whose work I have been following since the early 1970s. We met outside the official scene – often in Košice (with other artists from this “village”). I was more than once in his Košice studio at the time of normalization – I got to know his post-geometric-conceptual-action art… Juraj, do you remember the celebration of your fiftieth birthday, 23/10/1983, when we “raided” you and Mária with Miša Kern and Etienne Cornevin? Do you remember how we started teaching together at VŠVU in Bratislava after the revolution? And how did you rope me into the Technical University in Košice after 2004, where you were at the birth of the art department? Juraj, I like to remember these “times” – there was a great atmosphere! Juraj, I wish you health!

Rudolf Sikora, artist

Juraj Bartusz: Cosmic head, 1976 – 1978. SNG collection. Juraj Bartusz: A moment before the start (Hold to J. Gagarin), 1972, SNG Collection.

Juraj taught me about dissatisfaction and showed me how to arrive at solutions that exceed my own limits. He taught me to take art seriously and not take myself too seriously. Respect for nature and natural things reigned in his surroundings. It was natural to perceive and enjoy the qualities of classical art, for example realistic sculpture, but also to fully experience ephemeral forms of conceptual or engaged art. He showed me how shapes, forms and gestures can tirelessly relate to the otherwise very complex problems of life. I still haven’t gotten rid of that dissatisfaction and I’m grateful to him for that.

Dušan Zahoranský, artist, professor at AVU in Prague

