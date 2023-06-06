It’s been a week since the projectile crashed in North Korea… Difficulty in salvage work today :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Military “Some progress has been made, but additional work is needed”

[서울=뉴시스] The Joint Chiefs of Staff revealed that the South Korean military identified and salvaged an object presumed to be part of the 'North Korean space launch vehicle' at about 200 km west of Eocheong Island at around 08:05 am today. 2023.05.31.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ji-eun = The military continued the work of salvaging the wreckage of the North Korean space launch vehicle that crashed in the West Sea on the 6th, a week later, but did not make much progress.

An official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff said on the same day, “We are carrying out underwater work to salvage part of the body of the space launch vehicle claimed by North Korea, but the work was difficult due to the fast flow and poor visibility.”

“Some progress has been made in the salvage work, but additional work is needed,” he added. “We plan to resume underwater work tomorrow depending on the situation.”

The military has identified some of the space launch vehicles that North Korea launched from Dongchang-ri, North Pyongan Province on the morning of the 31st of last month and are salvaging them. It is said that the work is not easy as the remains of the fuselage are cylindrical in shape with a length of 15m and have sunk to a depth of 75m.

The military sent ships and aircraft to search for the remains of other projectiles, but nothing has been identified yet.

