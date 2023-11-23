It’s getting cold and it’s going to snow!A map of the first snowfall in the country during the light snow solar term has been released. See where you can cook tea by the stove and listen to the snow at night – News Channel – Hualong.com

Create a news article using this content

China Weather Network News Today (November 22), our country ushered in the light snow solar term. “The rainbow disappears, and the winter becomes closed.” The Xiaoxue solar term is the second solar term in winter, which means that the weather is getting colder and snowfall is beginning to begin. China Weather Network has specially launched a map of the first snowfall during the light snow period to see where the first snowfall of winter will be.

[National First Snow Map]Huanghuai in North China will welcome the first snow of winter

The winter season of light snow has arrived, and it’s that time of year when we look forward to the arrival of the first snow. “Collection of the Seventy-Two Hours of the Moon Order” says: “In mid-October, the rain falls and is thinned by the cold air, so it condenses into snow. The small ones are not prosperous.” The arrival of the light snow solar term means that the form of precipitation will change from rain to rain. It turns to snow, but the amount of snow is not heavy enough, so it is called light snow.

From the map of the first snowfall across the country during the light snow solar term launched by China Weather Network, it can be seen that North China and the Huanghuai area will receive the first snow during the light snow solar term all year round. In big cities, Beijing, Tianjin, Shijiazhuang, Taiyuan, Jinan, Zhengzhou, Xi’an and other places The first snow of winter usually falls at this time.

For the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the temperature is not low enough during the light snow solar term all year round, so the precipitation phase is still dominated by rainfall. Generally, the first snow will not arrive until the heavy snow solar term.

Our country has a vast territory, and the time of first snowfall varies greatly from place to place. Most areas in the northeast and northwest usually have snow before the light snow solar term. Places such as Xinjiang, the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, and Northeast China have already entered the peak period of snowfall during the light snow solar term, and they need to be alert to the possible disasters caused by strong wind and snow. In most of the south, snow usually only comes after mid-December, but in southern China, whether you can see snow throughout the year depends on luck.

[Light snow weather]The cold air brings the snow back to everything

The light snow solar term is a solar term that reflects the changing trends of temperature and precipitation. At this time, cold waves and cold air activities become more frequent, the chill becomes stronger, and snowfall gradually increases. “Snow” is the product of cold weather, while “light snow” vividly expresses the weather characteristics of “the climate is not too cold and the precipitation is not heavy” during this solar term.

Snowflakes fall, everything converges, and at this time, the change of seasons has come to its last stop. During the light snow solar term, my country’s winter territory continues to expand from the Huanghuai area to the south, and the Jiangnan area begins the winter process. By the end of the light snow solar term, the winter front usually crosses the Yangtze River and reaches near Nanling.

During the light snow season, large-scale cold air often moves southward, bringing large-scale windy and cooling weather. Statistics from China Weather Network show that the national average temperature during each solar term in autumn and winter from 1991 to 2020 shows that during the light snow solar term, the national average temperature fell below the freezing point for the first time in the second half of the year, from 3.4℃ in the beginning of winter to -0.1℃, and the chill gradually deepened.

[Light snow phenology]Light snow closes the land until winter

Light snow is divided into three periods: the first period is when the rainbow disappears; the second period is when the weather rises and the ground atmosphere drops; the third period is when the weather is blocked and winter begins. At this time, the rainbow no longer appears, the yang energy in the air rises, the yin energy on the ground decreases, the sky and the earth are closed, and winter enters.

At this time, the north is already “sealed by light snow”, and it is necessary to protect livestock from the cold and manage and protect greenhouses. The fields in the south are still busy. Field management of wheat and rape must be strengthened in the Jiangnan area. Late rice harvesting and wheat sowing have begun in South China.

[Light snow custom]Pickled by winter wax wind to protect against winter

In order to resist the cold winter, as soon as the light snow solar term enters, all parts of the country begin to stock up on winter ingredients, and the winter storage curtain begins. For northerners, Chinese cabbage, radish, and green onions are the three indispensable sets of winter vegetables. In the past when food was scarce, these three simple vegetables carried the flavor of winter meals for many northerners.

In the south, the temperature drops further during the light snow season and the weather becomes drier, which is a good time to process bacon. Every household begins to stuff sausages, dried bacon, smoked ham, etc. Around the Spring Festival, a delicious meal is served.

Before and after the light snow solar term, the nights are getting longer and the days are getting shorter. In addition, the leaves are withering and the cold wind is howling. People’s mood is easily affected, causing some psychological sadness. At this time, you should adjust your mentality, participate in more recreational activities, bask in the sun more, pay attention to recuperating your spirit, and stay optimistic.

In terms of diet, the weather is cold during the Xiaoxue solar term. You can eat more foods with high calories and good brain-boosting and blood-activating effects, such as mutton, beef, dairy products, and fish, to warm and nourish you to keep out the cold.

“I never tire of seeing the snowflakes and snow blowing in the wind. They are flying in and out of the cold.” It’s snowing again. In the cold weather, you might as well invite a few friends around the fire to make tea, drink and talk, and use warm friendship to resist the cold winter. , waiting for the snowflakes to fall together.

