Especially as a child, one dreams of living in extravagant houses. Villas, or in any case independent properties, with a beautiful garden and perhaps an aspect that recalls the enchanted atmosphere suggested by films or cartoons. Probably, growing up, some people give free rein to their soul maiden. The result is these houses that not only really exist, but are also inhabited.

Irregular shapes and a rural setting, this bizarre construction takes you back to a distant era suspended in space and time. Mimicry with nature is guaranteed.

In addition to the extravagant aspect, in this case, a virtue had to be made of necessity. All in all, the result isn’t even bad. The art of getting by can always offer an opportunity to unleash the imagination.

Even more than a film or cartoon location, it looks like a real painting. Bright colors and many natural elements that end up blending in with the surrounding landscape. Even design can sometimes be a game.

The natural scenario, in this case, is decidedly more rigid. The context, however, is extremely consistent with all the surrounding environment. The facade of the building looks almost hand painted.

Like a small (but not too much) miniature castle. The typically British aesthetic also brings us back to a medieval era. The choice of colors gives a simply unique touch of personality and originality.

A play of lights and perspectives that refers to dreamlike atmospheres.

