“It’s indispensable here”: Monument Protection Foundation takes over kiosk in Herne – Ruhr area – News

“This is a piece of home,” says Uwe Banach, sipping the coffee he just got at the kiosk window. “I come here seven days a week, sometimes three times a day.” Banach lives around the corner and is one of many regular guests at “Heike’s Kiosk” in Herne-Sodingen.

He was here often as a child, and even more often now that he is retired. Here they know exactly how he likes his coffee.

The kiosk is an institution in the district, and not just for Banach. The small gray-yellow painted house with four narrow pillars has stood on the edge of the market square for 101 years, which is primarily used as a parking lot. There is coffee, other drinks, magazines, cigarettes, sweets. But above all, always have an open ear.

A life for the kiosk

Heike Chuchra started working in the kiosk 33 years ago. She finally took it over herself 23 years ago. Since then it has been called “Heike’s Kiosk”. “I have been supporting many of my customers their entire lives,” she says, “at first they were still in their stomachs, but now they come here with their own children.”

When Chuchra talks about her work at the kiosk, her eyes shine: “I have four employees, everyone has fun here.” She is all the more pleased that the kiosk is now to be completely renovated. “The basement is very wet, that should be started first,” she says.

Kiosk in Herne-Sodingen is a monument

In February 1922, the Börnig municipal council at the time applied for the construction of a “needs institution with a drinking hall”. Because there was a lot going on in the adjacent market square back then. The small kiosk house, including the cellar, was built in the same year. It also gets a “liquor license”. The little shop opened on November 16, 1922.

If you look around in and around the kiosk, you will still discover a lot from back then. The wooden windows with the dark green shutters are still as they used to be. Some of the original tiles still cover the floor. The wooden doors in the toilets are also over 100 years old – “of course the toilets themselves were replaced at some point,” says Churcha.

Monument Protection Foundation organizes renovation

In July 2022, the kiosk house will be declared a monument. So it should be preserved in the long term. However, it urgently needs to be brought up to standard. The problem: The city, which previously owned the house, lacks money. Now the German Foundation for Monument Protection has bought the little stand for a symbolic euro. For them it is a “monument pearl”.

The money needed for the work comes from a woman who lived in Herne-Sodingen as a child and who also bought herself a mixed bag or two at the kiosk. The foundation now wants to use its donation to gradually renovate the house. It should keep its appearance.

Old kiosk in Herne is a central meeting point

Many people in Herne-Sodingen hope that the kiosk will remain intact for a long time. “People drink their soda, their coffee and sometimes eat cake here,” says Churcha. However, your team also sometimes helps with the pension decision if the customer doesn’t get anywhere with it.

“Some people stay here for six or seven hours. Then I say: That’s enough,” says Churcha. “It’s clear: the little booth is an indispensable part of this place.” Churcha’s daughter Cordula is a permanent member of the team. She can’t say yet whether she’ll take over the kiosk. But the way she raves about her work in the 101-year-old kiosk, it’s hard to imagine anything else. A lot of things there should have been modernized by then.