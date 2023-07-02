“It’s my last day” Andrea Guerrero on her future on television

RCN has been the home of Andrea Guerrero since her beginnings in sports journalism, where she was present on the Colombian courts as a reporter, in addition to going through the presentation in the sports section of the newscast, and now as director of the source on the channel.

In addition to her great charisma for the channel’s presentation, her beauty and the way she dealt with people, the journalist Guerrero began to show that she had the material to lead the sports project in the best way. For this reason, her departure will surely be decisive for what is to come.

It may interest you: Adam Yates was victorious in the first stage of the 2023 Tour de France

Despite the fact that he announced that he is going to be absent from the media for a while, it was not exactly a decision that is made for the rest of the profession, it turns out that he will enjoy his vacations abroad, so he will surely return at some point to his job, both in RCN and in Win.

“No, I’m not going to the beach, but it’s my last official day before this long vacation,” commented Guerrero, in the program Primer Toque de Win, after he spoke with his colleagues Liliana Salazar and JJ Miranda.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

