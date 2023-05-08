Home » “It’s Not Just Criminals Who Seek Privacy” From CoinTelegraph
“It’s Not Just Criminals Who Seek Privacy” From CoinTelegraph
© Reuters. RFK Jr. clarifies his position on CBDC and cryptocurrencies: “It’s not just criminals who seek privacy”

Robert F. Kennedy Jr, candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 2024 presidential election against US President Joe Biden, once again took to Twitter to express his thoughts on cryptocurrencies.

On May 2, Kennedy criticized Biden for calling the US banking system “safe and sound” the previous day. “Bank stocks are crashing today. The American people deserve more than just reassurance and perception management,” he tweeted.

On May 3, Kennedy condemned the Biden administration’s proposed tax on cryptocurrency mining. An environmental lawyer, Kennedy called the proposal for a 30% tax on the energy used by miners “a very bad idea”. He argued that energy use by miners is “a (albeit somewhat overstated) concern,” continuing:

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

