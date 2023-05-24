“It’s Not That I Want To Go”

Today, Alejandro Fernández announced the release of his latest single, “No Es Que Me Quiera Ir”.

This ranch-ballad, written by Edén Muñoz, tells the story of a man with a broken heart, who is learning to let go of unrequited love.

The song, we are sure, will join the singer’s extensive repertoire of hits, as it should be remembered that Alejandro became the first Latino artist to place albums at number one in sales for four consecutive decades (1990, 2000, 2010, 2020). .

In conjunction with this launch, this Saturday, May 20, Fernández will hold a sold-out show at the Monumental Plaza de Toros México, an enclosure known as “La Monumental”, as it is the largest arena in the world.

This special presentation will take place almost 40 years after his legendary father, Vicente Fernández, made a presentation in the same arena.

The production, which includes a 360º stage, guarantees an unforgettable experience for all fans.

A couple of weeks after this event, Alejandro will cross the Atlantic to start his ‘Amor y Patria’ tour, which will take him back to Spain, a land where he is eagerly awaited, after not showing up for more 5 years. This show will feature an unprecedented production, where fans will be able to relive and sing along with the artist his greatest hits, such as “Me Dedicé a Perderte”, “Tantita Pena” and “Como Quien Perde Una Estrella”.

The ‘Amor y Patria’ tour will also arrive in the United States during the month of September, in order to celebrate the national holidays on North American soil.

The 22-date tour will begin in Sacramento on September 8, before visiting cities including Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Chicago and, for the first time, Toronto and Oklahoma. To continue the Fernández family tradition, Alex, the interpreter’s son, will accompany him in most of these shows.

Finally, Alejandro has a long history of altruism, helping society through his music and live performances.

The most recent of these activities is the foundation of a musical school for children in his native Guadalajara, which is part of ECOS Música Para la Paz, a social program promoted by the Ministry of Culture of the Government of Jalisco.

This center, which was named after the artist, was inaugurated on May 11, receiving 150 minors between the ages of 6 and 16, who became the first generation of future musicians sponsored by ECOS and the Fundación Alexander Fernandez (FAF).

It should be noted that a portion of the proceeds from his upcoming tour of the United States will go to the coffers of the Friends of the National Museum of the American Latino association.

And it is that, during the last two decades, said organization has fought to highlight the 500 years of history of Latino migration in the United States, by converting a part of the National Mall in Washington, DC, into a permanent exhibition of Latino heritage. .

Alejandro Fernández managed to raise, in 2021, more than $100,000 dollars for “Families Belong Together”, an organization dedicated to reuniting parents and children who were separated at the United States-Mexico border.

