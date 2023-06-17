It’s official, Colombia has a new electoral code

This Friday, June 16, the House of Representatives approved the project that seeks to modernize electoral procedures in Colombia. The electoral code had not been updated since 1886.
The electoral code tried to be updated many times from that year until now, however, the projects ended up sinking, only until today where it came out ahead.
Congressmen like Jennifer Pedraza and Catherine Juvinao criticized and objected to the vote on the articles and the project itself.
“Shame that the Chamber has just approved articles 11 and 15 of the electoral code that are openly UNCONSTITUTIONAL because they allow the Registrar to go through the band of merits and appoint positions by hand. This ends the independence of the Registrar’s Office! “said the congresswoman from the Dignity party.