Through his social networks, Junior from Barranquilla made the arrival of the new technical director official, it is Hernán Dario Gómez, a Colombian coach who was under the service of the Honduran team.

“Junior’s board of directors Junya is allowed to officially announce the hiring of Professor Hernán Dario Gómez as the new DT,” the statement said.

It should be remembered that a few days ago the “sandy” team had made public the farewell of Arturo Reyes, a strategist who had an irregular campaign in the “shark” team, where poor results sank them to the last position in the Colombian league.

On the other hand, the ‘rojiblancos’ also announced who will accompany the ‘bolillo’ Gómez on the bench: “The World Cup coach will be accompanied by Edgar Carvajal as assistant and Juan Mauricio Roldón, physical trainer”.

Until now, the exact figures of the new contract that Gómez will have are unknown, however, it is rumored that the paisa will be in charge for two years.