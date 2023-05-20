“It’s painful what we went through”

The grandmother of the 4 children lost for 20 days after a plane crash in southern Colombia assured this Saturday that what happened is very painful and asked for support: “Many people have had accidents and the whites do support them, but we Who is going to support us?

Fatima Valencia told EFE by telephone that what they are going through is painful and that those who are there in the region (in the indigenous community of Araracuara, a remote town located on the border between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas) are concerned about the minors.

The rescue teams have intensified in recent days the search in the jungle area in the south of the country where a plane crashed on May 1 to try to find 11-year-old Lesly Mukutuy alive; Soleiny Mukutuy, 9 years old; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mukutuy, 4, and 11-month-old Cristin Neruman Ranoque.

The children’s grandparents, meanwhile, are in Villavicencio, capital of the Meta department (center), where on Thursday they transferred the bodies of the three adults who were traveling in the aircraft, including Valencia’s daughter and mother of the children, Magdalena Mukutuy Valencia.

It was the first trip that the family made outside the remote indigenous community, where there is only air access, and they did it to visit the father of two of the children: «She had never set foot in the city. It is a very sad story, I lose my grandchildren…».

The media have reported that the C205 HK 2803 aircraft, of the Avianline Charter’s company, which was flying from this community to San José del Guaviare, had already suffered a mishap a couple of years ago, but the causes of the accident are still unknown.

The children’s grandmother, given the uncertainty of the situation and the number of calls she is receiving from both the media and organizations, questioned: “Is this suddenly going to remain as a memory or are they going to support me?”, since she denounced that as true indigenous people they have never supported them with flights, with markets (food) or with any state aid.

They are forgotten and only when something like this happens is when they are remembered, said the older woman who looked tired and expressed her indignation because there is help and support for white people, but not for them: “with a little support, everyone We are happy”.

The family asked for respect last Thursday after the false expectations that were created after the day before the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, announced on Twitter that they had found the minors, false information that he had to deny several hours later.

Petro hid behind the fact that he had received information from the Colombian Family Welfare Institute (ICBF) that could not be confirmed and reaffirmed the commitments of the Armed Forces and indigenous communities to continue the tireless search to give the country the news they are waiting for.

The ICBF explained in a statement that the misinformation arose from a message they received from territory that ensures contact with the four boys and girls, which said that they had been found alive and that they are also in good health, but the Military Forces , who are leading the search missions, still do not have confirmation of where the minors are.

Through Operation Hope, more than a hundred operatives are looking for the children, of which some clues have been found in the jungle such as a shelter with various objects or a bottle (bottle) that could belong to the baby

