It’s their fault, but no one dares to throw it in their faces. Much less now when they have shown us that it is necessary to wait a whole generation to recognize the slaughter of the UP for uniformed and hereditary democracy.

The blame for what is beginning to happen to us is theirs. The excessive rise in the prices of imported food. The tsunami of additional charges at 20% for everything. The tax on soft drinks, the VAT for shopkeepers, the rise in gasoline, the consumption tax in hotels and restaurants, the garrotazo to tourism, everything, is their fault because they were the ones who approved, patched up and turned monstrous tax reform.

They are the ones who lost the elections but in order not to misplace the contracts, positions and perks, they became the government party and have supported the plan that Petro presented as a candidate and nobody read it. They are the ones who held a debate, to glorify not to repudiate, the priestess of hell who turned that government plan into a holy bible and does us a lot of harm with her hatred of oil and gas.

It was they, by allowing her to continue as Minister of Mines, who have us where they have us. They, the representatives of the contractors’ cooperatives who serve as congressmen, are to blame for what is happening to us and will continue to happen. They, out of fear of losing what they have been given as bureaucratic payment, are founding a government that ideologically knows where it is going and that methodologically hides its harmful sinderesis by letting its ministers act like flyers without a stick.

No more to say. They, acting as a government party, are going to let the reforms pass, even if they are disastrous, without even trying to stop them. With this they will contribute to consolidate Petro’s Leninist goal of destroying the stilts of a nation where we lived tasty and modified structures and methods to continue living tasty and not turned into shit, as we will finally be in the new Colombia that wants to raise Petro on the ruins.

