Home News it’s their fault
News

it’s their fault

by admin
it’s their fault

It’s their fault, but no one dares to throw it in their faces. Much less now when they have shown us that it is necessary to wait a whole generation to recognize the slaughter of the UP for uniformed and hereditary democracy.

The blame for what is beginning to happen to us is theirs. The excessive rise in the prices of imported food. The tsunami of additional charges at 20% for everything. The tax on soft drinks, the VAT for shopkeepers, the rise in gasoline, the consumption tax in hotels and restaurants, the garrotazo to tourism, everything, is their fault because they were the ones who approved, patched up and turned monstrous tax reform.

They are the ones who lost the elections but in order not to misplace the contracts, positions and perks, they became the government party and have supported the plan that Petro presented as a candidate and nobody read it. They are the ones who held a debate, to glorify not to repudiate, the priestess of hell who turned that government plan into a holy bible and does us a lot of harm with her hatred of oil and gas.

It was they, by allowing her to continue as Minister of Mines, who have us where they have us. They, the representatives of the contractors’ cooperatives who serve as congressmen, are to blame for what is happening to us and will continue to happen. They, out of fear of losing what they have been given as bureaucratic payment, are founding a government that ideologically knows where it is going and that methodologically hides its harmful sinderesis by letting its ministers act like flyers without a stick.

See also  The mother of the quadriplegic boy who died after being left in the sun for hours remains in prison

No more to say. They, acting as a government party, are going to let the reforms pass, even if they are disastrous, without even trying to stop them. With this they will contribute to consolidate Petro’s Leninist goal of destroying the stilts of a nation where we lived tasty and modified structures and methods to continue living tasty and not turned into shit, as we will finally be in the new Colombia that wants to raise Petro on the ruins.

Comments

You may also like

When Yuan Jiajun attended the 2022 Democratic Life...

This is how the road infrastructure is going...

Children’s home workers in Santa Marta protest because...

A total of 208,000 pieces of job information...

The sport, divided by the possibility of Russia...

The leaders of Pengjiang District go deep into...

The electric car market accelerates in Europe

Bishop of Istmina-Tadó pronounces on the case of...

Humberto Olivella, father of the girl who died...

In quick action, Police recovered $5 million stolen...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy