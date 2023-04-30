It’s time for the Russian opposition to leave their quarrels behind

The author is a political scientist, expert on Central and Eastern Europe, author of a weekly column on DW

The Russian opposition in exile is arguing again, just like a hundred years ago. Imprisoned Alexei Navalny and his team working free, Mikhail Khodorkovsky, Garry Kasparov, Leonid Nevzlin, Maxim Katz. Some might have had the impression that this was some kind of kitchen brawl or a war of all against all. But is it really so and is it worth taking these contradictions too seriously?

Who started it first?

The Italian writer and politician Gianni Rodari, known to Russians thanks to the tale Cippolino, wrote a story whose first sentence reads as follows: “It all began with a crocodile…”. In the current conflict of Russian liberal opposition centers abroad, it is difficult to understand “who started it first”. This time, however, it was Alexei Navalny, who wrote from prison that he was “ashamed” of Mikhail Khodorkovsky because he hired former propagandist Rostislav Murzagulov and, in general, his decisions resemble Vladimir Putin in places.

In response, the former head of Yukos offered to “stand shoulder to shoulder”, even if Navalny is “ashamed of something”. However, let’s recall that not so long ago Leonid Volkov was forced to resign from the position of head of the FBK (anti-corruption foundation Fond borby s korupcij – translation note) after a public rift with media manager Alexey Venediktov. And Khodorkovsky defended Venediktov then. Older conflicts also appeared in their relationship.

Now, however, the ranks of saving parties are wider. For example, blogger Maxim Katz sided with Khodorkovsky, and FBK accused him of trying to remove Navalny from the position of opposition leader. Then Leonid Nevzlin came out in support of his former partner from Yukos and threatened to bring out the skeletons hidden in the closets of his opponents. Finally, Garry Kasparov said in an interview with Yuri Duď (the most famous Russian journalist and YouTuber – translation note) that the Kremlin benefits from the activities of Navalny and his team and that their activities cannot be called political.