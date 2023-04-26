It’s time to get things done: Acting on the vision of the 2030 immunization agenda – Capsud.net

By Dr. Obinna Ebirim, Senior Advocacy Officer at Niyel

DAKAR, Senegal, April 24, 2023 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- A world in which everyone, everywhere, regardless of age, fully benefits from vaccines for their health and well-being.This is the vision of the 2030 Agenda for Immunization for the next decade (2021-2030). The program sees immunization as an essential component and investment in the future that will lead to the highest possible physical, social and mental well-being, in order to create a healthier, safer and more prosperous world.

The WHO-UNICEF National Immunization Coverage Estimates (WUENIC) were the first to reflect the recent major disruptions in vaccinations globally due to COVID-19 as well as other factors. The statistics reflect the lack of confidence in vaccines that manifests itself in misinformation, vaccine hesitancy and a general mistrust of vaccination drills. In 2021, the number of children worldwide who missed routine immunization increased by 2 million from the previous year, and a whopping 6 million more children missed routine immunization in 2019 Data collected by the World Health Organization (WHO) in Africa also showed a decline in vaccination coverage rates for various essential vaccinations between 2019 and 2020, with rates falling below the vaccination coverage target set at the end of the year. both at the African regional level and at the global level.

It is essential to build confidence in vaccines in Africa. This requires a multi-faceted approach that involves not only providing accurate information, engaging communities and influencers, fostering partnerships, but also strengthening healthcare systems and supply chains. At Niyel, we take active steps to build education and awareness through influencers and civil society organizations, which ultimately has a positive impact on vaccination rates, protecting people from preventable disease and saving lives.

The risks associated with delay

The 2030 Immunization Agenda provides a sustainable strategic framework for stakeholders to drive and align their activities within communities, at national, regional and global levels, and a vision to ensure that the benefits of vaccines extend to everyone, everywhere in the world.

The benefits of vaccines are substantial, whether or not they are health-related. Vaccines save lives by preventing disease and death in individuals and epidemics in communities. These diseases also have educational, economic and social implications for individuals, families and communities.

Recent repercussions include outbreaks of diphtheria, cholera and measles in several African countries, which reinforces the need to work to increase demand for vaccines, ensure adequate supply (including supporting local and regional vaccine manufacturing) and strengthen primary health care to implement immunization programs.

Overcoming obstacles to catch up

Building confidence in vaccines is key to increasing immunization rates and ensuring people are protected from disease. However, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation have been significant challenges that have led to low vaccination rates and the resurgence of preventable diseases. Thanks to the campaign “ Healthy and Safe: Immunity Together” (previously known as Power Up Health and Immunization), Niyel strives to build confidence on all levels. Our goal is to

Provide accurate information : This includes information on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, as well as the benefits of vaccination. By involving governments, civil society organizations and health sector actors, we lead campaigns and media actions that highlight the importance of vaccination and address the most common misconceptions about vaccines in a simple and understandable way. Engage influencers and communities : It is essential to involve communities in the decision-making process. To build trust, community leaders, traditional and new media, and other influential people must be involved in promoting immunization and correcting myths and misconceptions. Community health workers also play a critical role in promoting immunization and addressing concerns. The data collected during the various events made it possible to orient subsequent activities around these questions and to qualify them according to the communities and regions. Promote partnerships : Building partnerships between governments, health organizations, civil society organizations and other stakeholders enables solutions to be deployed at scale. By working together, stakeholders can develop comprehensive immunization strategies and ensure vaccines are delivered to those who need them, on time.

The well-being of Africa, Africans and the whole world is at the heart of our philosophy at Niyel. We remain committed to encouraging people to get involved in changing the negative narrative prevalent in Africa, including misinformation about vaccines in Africa, by providing the right tools to understand, influence and change harmful practices and policies.

About Niel

Founded in 2008, Niyel is an international firm based in Dakar, Senegal specializing in advocacy and campaigning. The firm aims to promote public policies favorable to the development of populations, and to influence practices so that as citizens, individuals and communities, we understand the social, political and cultural issues that affect our daily lives.

