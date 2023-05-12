it’s time to reconsider equity exposure Da FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. Emerging Markets: It’s time to rethink equity exposure



AllianceBernstein, in a comment by Sammy Suzuki (TYO:), CFA| Head—Emerging Markets Equities; Co-Chief Investment Officer—Strategic Core Equities, Emphasizes Stock Indices Missing Importance

After years of disappointment, many investors are underweight stocks emerging markets. But now, in the face of multiple catalysts for change and attractive valuations, it is time to reconsider exposure to developing countries. Emerging markets play a much larger role on the global stage than one might think in light of their low weighting benchmark indices and investors should look more closely at the dynamics of developing economies, which create attractive opportunities.

LIGHT AT THE END OF A LONG TUNNEL

They are the indications of AllianceBernstein in a comment by Sammy Suzuki, CFA| Head—Emerging Markets Equities; Co-Chief Investment Officer—Strategic Core Equities, that investors in emerging market equities hope to find light at the end of a long tunnel. After the 2001-2010 boom, from 2011 to 2022 the index MSCI Emerging Markets Index it posted an annualized return of just 0.9% in dollars. But past performance overshadows the often underestimated future potential in global allocations. Emerging countries are home to 52% of the world‘s population, or 88% if frontier markets and other non-MSCI countries are added, and cover 77% of the earth’s surface representing 46% of global GDP. But only 11% of companies in the MSCI ACWI index are based in an Emerging Country…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge