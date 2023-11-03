Home » It’s touching to hear them play together again. The Beatles released the last song with a new music video
News

It’s touching to hear them play together again. The Beatles released the last song with a new music video

by admin
It’s touching to hear them play together again. The Beatles released the last song with a new music video

All Souls’ Week brought two big musical news. Milan Lasica’s Básnenie project, which has been kept secret until now, as well as the expected premiere of the composition, which was announced as the last work of The Beatles. A Now And Then he really is.

This song does not come from the archives of the legendary group, it was created only after its breakup, but all four members play together here again. In three different decades and in two different centuries.

John, would you like that?

The story of this song goes back to the mid-70s, when John Lennon made several demo recordings at home with new ideas. When the project was born in the early 1990s The Beatles Anthologyhis surprised former bandmates received tapes containing three songs from his widow, Yoko Ono.

“In 1994, George and Ringo came to my studio and we listened to them. Suddenly we had John in his New York apartment at the piano. Is this something we shouldn’t do? Every time I thought about it, I said to myself – wait, let’s say I should

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber? Log in

See also  Def: From new anti-price aid to defense spending, here's what's going to happen

You may also like

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Faces Political Crisis...

Chocó, 76 years old – Chocó7días.com

President Xi Jinping Meets Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis...

Municipality of Naples – The treasures of hilly...

Pope Francis surprises the world by revealing who...

Founder of FTX Crypto Exchange Found Guilty of...

They begin the transition of government in Cesar...

2023 Exchange Seminar on High-Quality Construction of the...

Formez at the “Transparency Day 2023” of the...

A former Israeli high command gave the keys...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy