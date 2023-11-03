It’s touching to hear them play together again. The Beatles released the last song with a new music video

All Souls’ Week brought two big musical news. Milan Lasica’s Básnenie project, which has been kept secret until now, as well as the expected premiere of the composition, which was announced as the last work of The Beatles. A Now And Then he really is.



This song does not come from the archives of the legendary group, it was created only after its breakup, but all four members play together here again. In three different decades and in two different centuries.

John, would you like that?

The story of this song goes back to the mid-70s, when John Lennon made several demo recordings at home with new ideas. When the project was born in the early 1990s The Beatles Anthologyhis surprised former bandmates received tapes containing three songs from his widow, Yoko Ono.

“In 1994, George and Ringo came to my studio and we listened to them. Suddenly we had John in his New York apartment at the piano. Is this something we shouldn’t do? Every time I thought about it, I said to myself – wait, let’s say I should

