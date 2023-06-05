Home » “It’s unbelievable, an absolute super meltdown for the SPÖ”
"It's unbelievable, an absolute super meltdown for the SPÖ"

“It’s unbelievable, an absolute super meltdown for the SPÖ”

During the session of the state parliament, Carinthia’s governor Peter Kaiser (SPÖ) from Disaster about the counting of the votes at the SPÖ party conference experience. He reacted visibly concerned that due to a “counting error” ‘not Hans Peter Doskozil, but Andreas Babler is the new SPÖ chairman. “It’s unbelievable, an absolute super meltdown for the SPÖ,” said Kaiser. “It’s a mistake that should never have happened.”

He, Kaiser, can only apologize to all SPÖ sympathizers and supporters. “It is a very bad moment for social democracy,” said the Carinthian governor and deputy federal party chairman. “The task of reaching an agreement remains a priority. I congratulate Andi Babler and, of course, assure him of my full support and loyalty.” Despite this unpleasant development you have to look ahead now. “Unfortunately, I can’t think of anything more comforting at the moment,” said Kaiser.

Gernot Nichelwitzer, on the other hand, needs no consolation. According to his Facebook post, the powerful head of the staff representation in the office of the Carinthian state government feels “hopeful” and congratulates Babeler on the success: “Only you can pull the cart out of the dirt,” writes Nichelwitzer.

