Christian Carlucci of the II A e Soraya Jand of the IV A Finance and marketing administration will represent the Itset Palizzi to the 2023 edition of the Italian Economics and Finance Championships. After passing an initial internal selection phase, the two students took part in regional competitions. Carlucci is entered in the Junior category, while Jand in the Senior one. The Italian Economics and Finance Championships are promoted and coordinated by the Italian Committee for the planning and coordination of financial education activities, as part of the GMW (Global Money Week) with the aim of making young people aware of economic issues.

In the photos, the two students with professors Marchegiano and Olivastri