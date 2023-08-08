ITSM Open Space 2023: the future of IT service management

At least since ChatGPT, artificial intelligence (AI) has obviously arrived in “home use”. And there has long been a fruitful connection between service management and AI – because AI can help to improve the efficiency and quality of IT services.

AI automates processes, provides chatbots that interact with users, enables pre-analysis to identify problems early, supports troubleshooting and even offers the possibility of “self-healing” IT systems … And through a stronger one Personalization, services can be tailored to the user much better than before. However, privacy and security are key.

The opportunities, risks and requirements of AI are complex and have a significant impact on service management as such and IT service management in particular. What will the ITSM of the future look like? What do employees who work in this area have to do? What do solutions look like? We would like to discuss all this and much more with you at the 1st ITSM Open Space!

Save the date – der 1. ITSM Open Space

Specialists, experts and interested parties from a wide variety of industries will meet on September 28th to exchange experiences, best practices and innovative approaches in the field of IT service management. So mark the date in your calendar:

September 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m., only on site in Wiesbaden

In our headquarters we will offer you a podium to talk about your individual challenges. To discover new ways. And to discuss concepts that may still seem far away, but may be closer than you think.

This event is tailored to your needs – so send us your topics that you would like to explore with others, or impulses that you would like to give away. Do you focus on ITSM tools, processes and frameworks or are you more concerned with transformation, innovation and the challenges of the hybrid working world? Whatever your topic – we make sure that all contributions are given the appropriate space.

In the morning we invited two keynote speakers. We can already reveal the first one: Dennis Hauck, Senior Enterprise Solutions Advocate at Atlassian, explores expectations of artificial intelligence: How does AI affect systems? What potential, limits, requirements and risks does AI bring with it in terms of ITSM? We invite you to discuss these exciting questions with us and take impulses with you that can be valuable for your company!

After the 2nd lecture, a joint lunch in our restaurant “Seabird” lures, where our chefs will have both vegetarian and omnivore delicacies ready. In the afternoon there are various sessions, tailored to your input: immerse yourself in the topics, get involved, listen and contribute to tackling problems and finding solutions!

After Open Space is before Tools4AgileTeams!

On top of that, we have a little treat for all participants: Win an on-site ticket worth 793.00 euros for the 12th T4AT (29.11.-01.12.) in Wiesbaden! We’ll tell you how in the next blog post and on our event page: https://seibert-media.net/itsm-openspace/. 🙂 Stay tuned!

