Ittihad Tanger revived its hopes of survival by defeating RS Berkane 2-1

Electronic Science – Mathematical Editor Ittihad Tangiers managed to beat its guest, RS Berkane, with two goals to one, in the match that brought them together, yesterday, Thursday, at the Grand Stadium of Tangiers, in the drawing of the 24th round of the professional national championship for first-division football clubs.

And the host team succeeded in overturning its delay in the first half with a clean goal to win in the second half with two goals to one, to revive its hopes of remaining among the clubs of the Lights League.

The goals of Ittihad Tangiers were scored by Mohsen Rabja (D 71) and Hadji Konati (D 90 + 1), while he scored for Nahdet Berkan Al-Sharqi Al-Bahri (D 8). With this victory, Fares Al-Boughaz raised his tally to 20 points in the fifteenth place, while the Orange Knight’s counter stopped at point 33 in the seventh rank.

For the same round, Olympic Safi tied with its guest Chabab Mohammedia without goals, in the match that brought them together on the grounds of the Green March stadium in Safi.

The meeting witnessed the expulsion of the Olympic player Asfi Abdel-Rahman Kassak (D66).

Following this result, the Olympic Safi team maintained its fourth position with 40 points, while the Mohammedia youth team came in the 12th rank with 25 points.

Thursday, April 20 results:

Hassania Agadir – Tetouan Morocco: (1-0)

Ittihad Tanger – RS Berkane: (2-1)

Olympic Khouribga – MC Oujda: (1-1)

Olympic Safi – Shabab Mohammedia: (0-0)