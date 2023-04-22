Ituri: 17 soldiers sentenced in the case of mutilation of corpses committed in Djugu

Seventeen FARDC soldiers were sentenced on Friday, April 21, to prison terms ranging from five months to one year by the Ituri Military Court. They were prosecuted, in mobile court in Bunia, for war crimes by murder, mutilation of corpses as well as looting, committed in three localities of the territory of Djugu.

The facts date back to July 2021, during military operations to track down fighters from the armed group CODECO in the localities of Bambou, Kobu and Itendeyi, in the territory of Djugu. According to the Registrar of the Court, these soldiers violated the rules governing military command in these areas in operation, in particular by engaging in the mutilation of the corpses of their enemies.

The seventeen FARDC soldiers, including officers, who have been on trial for nearly two months in connection with this case, have been sentenced in the first degree for war crimes by murder, mutilation of corpses, as well as looting of the property of the population.

They received sentences ranging from five months to one year in prison as well as the payment of fines ranging from 300,000 to 500,000 Congolese francs for each of the victims.

Civil society organizations and human rights activists welcome this judgment but call for effective compensation for victims.

The military court also pronounced, on the same Friday, the verdict in the second degree in another case concerning civilians accused of being recruiters of combatants for the benefit of the ADF rebellion.

These are ten civilians who had been convicted in a first-degree trial by the Bunia garrison military court. The public prosecutor had appealed against this judgment to the Military Court.

It sentenced the defendants to terms ranging from five to 20 years in prison for criminal association and treason. However, they have the possibility of appealing in cassation, underlined the clerk of the Court.

The trials in these two cases benefited from the support of MONUSCO and the provincial government in the context of the fight against impunity.