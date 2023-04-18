Ituri: 33 cases of sexual violence recorded in March in Bafwambaya

“/>

Thirty-three cases of sexual violence were recorded last March by the Gender Bureau of the Bafwambaya group 300 kilometers from Bunia on the Niania-Isiro section in the territory of Mambasa. According to local sources, seven cases of rape were committed last week in the Vatican and Camps Base mining sites. Local NGOs criticize the lack of quality care for the victims and the impunity of the alleged perpetrators of this violence.

According to local security sources, cases of rape and other human rights violations are committed daily at mining sites in this region.

The Bafwambaya Gender Office, which visited some victim support structures, reports that thirty-three women have been raped since the beginning of March in this environment.

The victims, whose age varies between ten and seventeen, are destitute girls who work in the gold pits and women who circulate with their goods in the mining quarries.

The perpetrators are mainly armed men in uniforms and artisanal diggers who are not worried. This encourages this practice in this environment, says Esther Andama, from the Bafwambaya gender office.

The head doctor of the Nia-nia health zone indicates that some victims, who are not well taken care of, show injuries and trauma.

Local NGOs plead for the opening of investigations in order to establish responsibilities, so that the perpetrators of these rapes answer for their acts before the courts.