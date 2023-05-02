Ituri: 8 dead in attacks attributed to the ADF in Irumu and Mambasa

Radio Okapi/Ph. Marc Maro Fimbo.”/>

Eight people were killed on Monday, May 1, in various attacks attributed to ADF rebels in the territories of Irumu and Mambasa (Ituri).

According to local sources, the first incursion took place in the village Sesa, in the Bandavilemba groupement.

In this locality, say the same sources, two people (a man and a woman) who were in the fields were killed by these armed assailants.

Bandavilemba’s civil society coordinator, Dieudonné Malangayi, said the soldiers arrived after the crime to repel the enemy.

Another group of these rebels entered the same Monday in the Coton district in the locality of Makumo, Mambasa territory, where they fired several shots that hit six people who died on the spot.

The NGO CRDH adds that several people are missing, others injured and a house burnt down by the passage of these rebels.

Many inhabitants of this region have fled to Beni and Mangina in North Kivu and traffic on road number 44 has been interrupted, adds this civic organization

The inhabitants of Irumu and Mambasa plead for the intensification of Shujaa operations to dismantle these ADFs.

Radio Okapi could not get the reaction of the spokesperson of the joint FARDC-UPDF force on this subject.