A group of armed men identified with elements of the CODECO militia have been occupying several localities in the chiefdom of Mokambo in the territory of Mahagi (Ituri) for three days. Their arrival caused a massive displacement of the local population, notables from Mokambo told Radio Okapi on Saturday March 18.

According to these notables, these rebels declared coming to extend their zone of influence in this entity.

