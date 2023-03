Photo Monusco/Ado Abdou” />

The head of the MONUSCO office in Ituri, Marc Karna Soro, on Saturday March 25 condemned the reprisal attacks recorded in recent days in the territory of Djugu, against civilians and the destruction of homes.

Some armed fighters are preparing to attack the peaceful population in the regions of Drodro, Lobi and Largu and those of Bambu axis Mungwalu, he revealed to Radio Okapi:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook