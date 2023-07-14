Ituri: more than 50 police officers trained on election security

More than 50 Congolese police officers were trained from July 12 to 13 in Bunia (Ituri) to secure the elections in this province plagued by the activism of armed groups.

The participants in this forum recommended that the elements of the PNC be provided with the necessary means to secure the elections next December.

The objective is to strengthen the operational capacities of these men in uniform and to educate them on the various challenges of securing the elections in Ituri.

These include, for example, the presence of armed groups, the low number of law enforcement agencies which does not allow the police to be everywhere to prevent and repress disturbances to public order.

The head of the thematic group for elections, General Didier Kitumaini, ensures that arrangements are made to secure the elections.

He invited the police to capitalize on the achievements of this training which will enable them to respond effectively to their duty:

“The army comes to the police as a rescue service. Me in times of peace and non-election, there is what is called in law enforcement gradation of forces. Each security service has a role to play in securing the electoral process”.

For its part, civil society in Ituri welcomed this approach by the police, aimed at restoring peace in this province under a state of siege, especially during the course of the electoral process.

However, she invited the Iturian population to accept others, a guarantee of social cohesion.

« Our concern remains to see Ituri pacified and that the elections pass within the standards », declared the team leader of the Ituri Civil Protection Group, Maitre Kapinga Josué.

This workshop, organized in collaboration with the UNPOL section of MONUSCO and funded by the UNDP, will also be held in Goma (North Kivu) and Bukavu (South Kivu).

Through these forums, the United Nations wants to make the current electoral process more credible.

