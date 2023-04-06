Home News Ituri: suspension of road traffic between Bunia and Mongwalu following insecurity
News

by admin
Radio Okapi.Ph/ Marc Maro Fimbo”/>

Traffic has been suspended for two weeks on the Bunia-Mongwalu section (Ituri), after CODECO militiamen shot dead seventeen passengers towards Bambou in the territory of Djugu.

No vehicle frequents the Nizi-Bambou-Kilo section, which is under the control of these assailants; despite the presence of some FARDC soldiers.

Passengers and drivers fear risking their lives to avoid the fate of seventeen innocent people who were taken hostage in Bambou and killed by CODECO.

Forced into unemployment, these motorists are asking the government to guarantee safety on this road.

« The state no longer ensures our security. We ask the authority to facilitate us the opening of this road one said.

Same scene in Mongwalu, where dozens of trucks are blocked and cannot return to Bunia.

The consequence is that the prices of all commodities have doubled in several mining localities in the area.

The mayor of Mongwalu commune, Jean-Pierre Bikilisende indicates that life has become difficult for many housekeepers in his entity:

“Since then, there has been no traffic between Bunia-Mongwalu. And everyone is afraid. And for three days, the tension has started to rise. There is an exponential rise in the prices of goods and services. The solution is for the state to be able to impose peace”.

For his part, the spokesperson for the army in Ituri reassures the users of this road that arrangements have been made to restore the authority of the State in this part of Ituri.

