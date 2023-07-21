Ituri: the presence of armed groups in the fields creates the scarcity of agricultural products in Komanda

The prices of agricultural products have increased in the commercial center of Komanda in the south of the territory of Irumu (Ituri), several local sources reported on Thursday (July 20th). This situation is due to the invasion and impassability of the roads. The local branch of the Fédération des entreprises du Congo (FEC) is calling on the army to maintain pressure on the armed groups who are terrorizing the population.

Several agricultural products most consumed locally are almost no longer visible on the market in Komanda, 75 kilometers from the city of Bunia. According to local sources, this rarity follows the occupation, for about three months, of three agricultural groups in the chiefdom of Walese Vonkutu by armed groups:

Bandavilemba Bandiangu Bakuchu.

Added to this is also the impassability of the roads, which no longer facilitates the transport of sufficient quantities of field products to the major centres.

Komanda farmers in particular, who have their fields on the Komanda-Luna section, no longer access their production areas. This situation leads to higher prices in the market.

A plantain bunch, for example, which was easily bought at 3,000 Congolese francs, now sells for 15,000. The same goes for a kilo of beans, which cost 1,000 Congolese francs. It trades at 5000 francs.

Other products, such as cassava chips and rice, are unavailable in different centres.

The FEC/Komanda is concerned about this situation, which continues and which impacts the daily lives of many consumers. It also affects several inhabitants in Bunia, who get their supplies of agricultural products in Komanda, considered the crossroads of the four major commercial centers of Ituri, Tchopo and North Kivu.