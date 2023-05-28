Ituri: villages still deserted on the Komanda-Luna axis where the ADF operate

Several villages along the Komanda-Luna axis on the National Road number 4 (RN4) in Ituri are almost deserted, due to the activism of the ADF rebels, who commit numerous abuses.

The latest incident was recorded on May 21, when these gunmen set fire to seven trucks carrying goods from North Kivu. Despite this climate of insecurity in the area, some residents nevertheless decide to stay in these environments, where they say they lead a life of ordeal.

In Sosa, these inhabitants live in fear. One of them, Roger Kambale, in his forties, recounts his ordeal:

“We live here with fear in our stomachs because of the presence of the ADF. You go to the fields with the risk of falling into enemy hands. No way to get salt. Our stock ended several days ago. We eat our food without salt or oil. It is also difficult to find medicine. Even animals live better than the rest of us”.

Along this axis of almost 15 kilometers, it is a cemetery silence that reigns. In some places, FARDC soldiers are visible in small numbers. They are responsible for securing the area.

Bikers from the fields or from North Kivu take the risk of traversing this dilapidated section because of the rainwater.

And yet, at Pinzili 2, the ashes of the wreckage of the trucks are still visible on the ground. Here, presumed ADF had just burned seven trucks; before the army rescues a dozen others. The dream of these inhabitants is to see the government put an end to insecurity to allow them to lead a normal life.