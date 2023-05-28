Home » Ituri: villages still deserted on the Komanda-Luna axis where the ADF operate
News

Ituri: villages still deserted on the Komanda-Luna axis where the ADF operate

by admin
Ituri: villages still deserted on the Komanda-Luna axis where the ADF operate

Several villages along the Komanda-Luna axis on the National Road number 4 (RN4) in Ituri are almost deserted, due to the activism of the ADF rebels, who commit numerous abuses.

The latest incident was recorded on May 21, when these gunmen set fire to seven trucks carrying goods from North Kivu. Despite this climate of insecurity in the area, some residents nevertheless decide to stay in these environments, where they say they lead a life of ordeal.

In Sosa, these inhabitants live in fear. One of them, Roger Kambale, in his forties, recounts his ordeal:

“We live here with fear in our stomachs because of the presence of the ADF. You go to the fields with the risk of falling into enemy hands. No way to get salt. Our stock ended several days ago. We eat our food without salt or oil. It is also difficult to find medicine. Even animals live better than the rest of us”.

Along this axis of almost 15 kilometers, it is a cemetery silence that reigns. In some places, FARDC soldiers are visible in small numbers. They are responsible for securing the area.

Bikers from the fields or from North Kivu take the risk of traversing this dilapidated section because of the rainwater.

And yet, at Pinzili 2, the ashes of the wreckage of the trucks are still visible on the ground. Here, presumed ADF had just burned seven trucks; before the army rescues a dozen others. The dream of these inhabitants is to see the government put an end to insecurity to allow them to lead a normal life.

You may also like

SMI und ATX – mit “sell in may...

The role of women in the consolidation of...

Petro defended Laura Sarabia: “Today was a day...

Woman runs after dog and is hit by...

Aguachica mayor attacked JEP magistrates

Pentecost in the north: plenty of sun, no...

Language wise: logophile Villem Grünthal-Ridala – Lääne Elu

Rains persist due to the presence of humidity

TechTicker: Canon EOS R100, Mophie Vent-Mount iPhone holder,...

Jiang Feng: “Humiliation of the Army and China”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy