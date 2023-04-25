Itzehoe: Volunteer fire brigade gets full-time security department | > – News

Status: 04/25/2023 05:00 a.m The Itzehoe volunteer fire brigade faced a problem: Many members are not immediately available when there is a fire because they work outside. The solution is now a full-time security department that could serve as a model for other municipalities.

by Carsten Rauterberg

The Itzehoe volunteer fire brigade has 135 active members. But many of the firefighters work full-time outside, for example in Elmshorn, Pinneberg or in Hamburg. “That’s a real problem for us, because when there’s a fire here in Itzehoe, we sometimes just get enough forces together,” says Itzehoe’s military leader Holger Klein.

There is also a second problem: the number of missions has increased significantly. In the past year alone, the military had to deploy more than 500 times, many of which were minor missions. Military leader Klein refers to door openings or triggered fire alarms. “And the citizens also call the fire brigade if we have to save a cat from a tree. And if a garbage can is on fire, of course we also turn out.”

Annoyed employers and emergency workers

The volunteer fire brigade’s emergency services are also alerted in the case of minor operations. In concrete terms, this means that the members of the military receive the alarm, even if they are at their place of work. And only in exceptional cases can the employer prevent the deployment. Every firefighter who has been alerted must first go to the station and then take the fire engine to the scene. In the case of small assignments, this is often done quickly. But that costs nerves for employers and firefighters, says military leader Klein. Especially when there are several such operations in one day.

See also Switch off TV: 10 things to know about the new digital terrestrial Further information In 2005 the fire brigade in List became compulsory. Also thanks to the youth work there are now enough volunteers again. more

Solution: full-time security department

The volunteer fire brigade and the city of Itzehoe as the carrier of the fire brigade have now jointly developed a solution. The volunteer fire brigade also gets a full-time security department. After a resolution of the Itzeho council meeting, the administration worked out the concept together with the military leadership. In concrete terms, this means: Itzehoe will have nine permanent fire-fighting technical employees. A specialist planner has determined the exact number. Mayor Ralf Hoppe (independent) describes their tasks as follows: “They should maintain the devices at the fire station, i.e. ensure that the devices can be used again quickly after the operation, and then they should take over preventive fire protection, for example fire protection -Education in schools and kindergartens.”

Full-time employees also take on small jobs

The women and men of the full-time security department should then also take over the smaller operations. So the front door opening, the burning garbage can or the escaped cat in the tree. In this way they could relieve the volunteer comrades, according to Itzehoe’s military leader Klein. For larger operations, they can be the first to drive to the scene of the fire, with the other emergency services following behind.

The women and men of the full-time security department must be present in the fire station during shift work. Military leader Klein: “We have the 24/7 model here in Itzehoe, and that means we have to be present and available here 24 hours a day, seven days a week.” It takes nine people to cover all the shifts. The Itzeho fire brigade currently has four permanent equipment attendants, who, according to Klein, will be transferred to the new full-time security department. One position is currently vacant, so you only need to advertise four positions, says Klein.

See also The side effects on the brain of watching too much TV after the age of 40 or 50 just discovered by researchers Further information At the BBZ Bad Segeberg, pupils can complete basic fire brigade training as part of their lessons. more

The city of Itzehoe advertises vacancies

All legal and organizational details have now been clarified, says Itzehoe’s mayor. “You have to pay attention to many things, and we have now discussed all of that with the responsible authorities, for example with the district of Steinburg. Now we have a legally secure solution that suits Itzehoe.” The positions will now be advertised in May and he hopes that enough interesting applicants will apply, said Hoppe. If everything goes smoothly, the full-time security department could start work this year.

Itzehoer’s solution could set a precedent

Schleswig-Holstein’s state fire chief Frank Homrich considers the Itzehoer model to be a good solution. “The fire protection law in Schleswig-Holstein allows such a model, and it obviously fits Itzehoe. We think it’s good,” says the chief of all fire brigades in the state. You can’t give any instructions from Kiel, the local fire brigade knows best what exactly fits in the municipality in question and what doesn’t. But other cities in Schleswig-Holstein also have problems with daily availability, and the Itzehoer model could therefore also be an option for other medium-sized cities, according to the state fire chief.

The aim must always be to ensure that the respective armed forces are ready for action. So far there have been five fire brigades in Schleswig-Holstein that are set up as professional fire brigades – i.e. exclusively with full-time firefighters: Kiel, Lübeck, Flensburg, Neumünster and Norderstedt. According to the Fire Protection Act SH, cities with a population of 80,000 or more must have a professional fire brigade. All other municipalities in Schleswig-Holstein – like Itzehoe – have a voluntary fire brigade. And the district town of Steinburg is now getting a full-time security department.

See also Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji City's Leading Group (Headquarters) for Responding to the New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Work Announcement on Adjusting the Epidemic Risk Level in Some Areas of Our City Further information Protective clothing, helmets and a whole fire engine – for the second time, comrades from Schleswig-Holstein are helping the Ukrainian fire brigade. more