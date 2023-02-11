Home News Iván Calderón speaks after surviving a heart attack
After suffering a heart attack that left him between life and death, ivan calderon told his experience and how he is almost a month after leaving UCI.

This was done in conversation with ‘I know everything Colombia’. “I have always been a very believer and very fearful of God. I have known that the line of life is very fragile, I have always kept it in mind. We are here passing through”he mentioned.

The composer and producer explained that the event occurred unexpectedly and that has always been characterized as being a healthy person. “It was surprising and unexpected. I am a person who enjoys very good health, I exercise and I eat well”, clarified.

He also mentioned that the pains began after getting vaccinated against covid-19. “Since I got the covid vaccine, every time I did cardio I got chest pain. On Saturday, January 7, he gave me the same pain, but I thought it would go away. but this time it didn’t stopheld.

Calderón was admitted to the San Vicente de Rionegro hospital (Antioquia) and after prayers from friends, family and followers, managed to recover from the heart attack and two cardiorespiratory arrests.

“I feel that I was reborn. It is a new opportunity to correct many things and look at life in a different way”he concluded.

