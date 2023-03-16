During the day of March 15, 2023, the national government filed the submission law for high-impact criminal gangs, with which it will seek to contribute to the so-called Total Peace, however, the project that is led by the Minister of Justice , Néstor Osuna, quickly received criticism from the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, who assured that he will not allow this rule to pass.

In this regard, the senator of the Historical Pact, Iván Cepeda, spoke on the radio indicating that they have accepted the recommendations that have been indicated by the control entity, in addition to being willing to continue discussing more appreciations. Cepeda took advantage of the intervention to question Barbosa and Attorney General Margarita Cabello.

“Of the nine recommendations that he made, eight were duly incorporated. I heard this morning that he said in the media that the principle of opportunity may apply to people who are involved in concert to commit serious crimes, which is not true,” indicated the Senator of the Historical Pact on Blu Radio.

One of the statements made by various opposition figures is that the subjugation law mostly provides benefits exclusively for criminals who submit, for his part Cepeda indicated that it is not about offering impunity, but rather a series of factors that encourage the submission.

“I would say that it is a balance and I don’t know if the stimuli are enough because here it is not about offering impunity either and we have discussed that, some stimuli are offered to promote submission (…) if we go to the situation of these groups and of their bosses, the fate of these people is either to end up under extradition or to end up killed by the repressive action of the state or to have a long life in which they cannot make use of their illegally obtained assets, so I think that should be taken into account as a factor that encourages criminals to submit”.

On the harsh questioning of the Prosecutor, Senator Cepeda commented that he will receive the indications and objections that are necessary, but Barbosa must moderate “without arrogance, without pretensions of a small legislative dictator.”

“That he tell us what all of his objections are and we will gladly address them, but also that he formulate them in a respectful manner to Congress (…) Now all these types of amendments can be made to the law, they are in the process of debate in Congress, but without arrogance, without claims of a small legislative dictator; That seems to me to be important”, mentioned the member of the bench of the Historical Pact to Blu Radio.

Regarding the attitude of Attorney General Margarita Cabello, who indicated that the law will allow drug traffickers to negotiate her extradition, Cepeda stated that it is “light and irresponsible.”

“Ms. Cabello had the opportunity to make objections to this norm for months, and only yesterday until when she filed did it occur to her to invent a speculation, because it is that, an assumption that she makes about what this norm would supposedly say, which It does not say why the issue of extradition is not in any part of this norm that we submit to Congress”.

Questions from the Attorney General’s Office

Prosecutor Barbosa assured that several of his observations were not taken into account in the final document, including the ceiling that criminals who submit to the law will receive, assuring that the ideal figure was 5,000 minimum wages and not the one that finally remained. established.

“The ceilings that were there were 5,000 salaries, they raised them to 10,000, that is, 10,000 million pesos, more or less 11,000 million. That is to say, 2.8 million dollars you pocket for getting into Total Peace”, pointed out Barbosa.

Similarly, Barbosa affirmed that he will not allow this law to be approved, reproaching that with it the Prosecutor’s Office must deliver all the information of the criminals who submit to the initiative to the High Commissioner for Peace, questioning the separation of powers and reaffirming that his position is not to be a subordinate of the executive branch.

“I want to say it very clearly, as the attorney general I am not going to let this rule pass, as well as the office of the High Commissioner for Peace, has or is obliged within the project, that the Prosecutor’s Office deliver all judicial information, files and inquiries within the framework of the rapprochement that he is making, where was the separation of powers?”, pointed out the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa. with Infobae

