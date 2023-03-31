Home News Iván Cepeda denounced the prosecutor Barbosa
Iván Cepeda denounced the prosecutor Barbosa

by admin
Senator Iván Cepeda filed a complaint before the House of Representatives against the Attorney General of the Nation Francisco Roberto Barbosa Delgado.

The complaint is based on the alleged crimes of slander, prevarication by action, prevarication by omission, abuse of authority by arbitrary and unfair act, intervention in politics and abuse of public function.

In the document presented in the Chamber, Cepeda mentions that “through this document I allow myself to file a complaint against the Attorney General of the Nation Francisco Roberto Barbosa Delgado, for the alleged crimes of slander, prevarication by action, prevarication by omission, abuse of authority for arbitrary and unfair act, intervention in politics and abuse of public function, contained in articles 221, 413, 414, 416, 422 and 428 of the Penal Code, and others that may be determined in the course of the investigation” .

Cepeda’s complaint comes after last week, on March 24, he announced that he would take legal action against Barbosa. According to him, the prosecutor would be using criticism of the Government for electoral purposes. In addition, Barbosa has made public his objections against fundamental projects for the Executive’s commitment to total peace, such as the submission law.

